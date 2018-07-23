The 147th Open: Vote for the shot of the week at Carnoustie

4:21 A look at the best shots from the 147th Open at Carnoustie A look at the best shots from the 147th Open at Carnoustie

We’ve seen monster eagles, hole-outs from fairway and a string of long-range putts at The 147th, but what was the shot of the week at Carnoustie?

Francesco Molinari claimed a maiden major success thanks to a two-shot victory, with a stunning approach at the last setting up a close-range birdie to complete a bogey-free final round.

Four players shared second spot on six under, with Rory McIlroy holing a huge eagle and Kevin Kisner holing out from the bunker on their way to runner-up finishes.

Molinari's win was his third in six worldwide starts

There was a near-albatross from Justin Rose on Sunday to help him also get to tied second, Justin Thomas, Kevin Chappell and Tiger Woods were among the players to nail massive putts during an eventful week.

Zander Lombard and Kiradech Aphibarnrat both produced hole-outs from the fairway, with amateur Sam Locke and former Open champion Sandy Lyle also featuring in our list of top shots.

How The 2018 Open Was Won Live on

What was the shot of the week? Watch the video above to look through our shortlist before selection your favourite from the options below!