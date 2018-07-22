The 147th Open: Key moments from Francesco Molinari's victory

4:24 Francesco Molinari shares his thoughts on his final round that saw him crowned winner of The 147th Open Francesco Molinari shares his thoughts on his final round that saw him crowned winner of The 147th Open

After Francesco Molinari negotiated a range of tests during an eventful final round at The 147th Open, we take a look back at how he secured a maiden major title.

Molinari claimed a third win in six worldwide starts with a two-shot victory at Carnoustie, with the 35-year-old posting a bogey-free 69 to move top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

The Italian began the final round three strokes off the pace but stayed patient throughout the front nine, with pars on every hole seeing him turn in 36 and within one of the lead.

Molinari posted rounds of 70, 72, 65 and 69 across the four tournament days

As those around him stuttered and started to drop shots in blustery conditions, Molinari took control by following four more pars with a first birdie of the day at the par-five 14th.

Playing two groups ahead of the final two-ball, the Italian signed off his brilliant round in style by firing to three feet and birdieing the last to set a tournament-winning target of eight under.

