Francesco Molinari hopes Open victory can lead to more success

5:52 Francesco Molinari says victory in The Open will take time to sink in Francesco Molinari says victory in The Open will take time to sink in

Francesco Molinari says he is hoping his thrilling victory at The Open - his first major title - can spur him on to "achieve greater things".

The Italian held off challenges from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and more to claim the Claret Jug at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Before 2018, Molinari had only won four tournaments since turning professional 14 years earlier.

Francesco Molinari won The Open by two shots

But in the last seven months, the 35-year-old has added three more trophies to his collection, with the Quicken Loans National and BMW PGA Championship now being joined by the Claret Jug.

Asked what his first major title meant for his career, Molinari said: "We will have to see. It's still going to take time to really sink in and for me to really realise what I've done, and what this means for me and Italian golf.

"Hopefully I can take it as a motivation to work even harder and achieve greater things."

Molinari says his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth kick-started his winning run

Molinari's record so far this year makes him one of the most in-form players on tour, and even he admits it has taken him by surprise.

He said: "For me it's hard to believe. Wentworth was the kick-start and was a big part of all of it. I came close there a few times and to finally pull it off meant a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence.

"To win on the PGA tour was another boost of confidence. I've never won too much in my career, until the last month or so. Now everything seems to be happening at the same time."