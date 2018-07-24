Jordan Smith ready for Porsche European Open title defence

Jordan Smith is looking forward to defending the Porsche European Open title in Germany this week.

The 25-year-old Englishman claimed his first, and so far only, European Tour victory when he won at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg last year, edging out Frenchman Alexander Levy, who had won the tournament in 2016, at the second play-off hole.

World No 129 Smith, who is 58th in the Race to Dubai this season with a best finish of joint-third in the China Open, told the European Tour's official website: "I'm really looking forward to it. Obviously it's a whole new experience for me, coming back to a tournament and defending it, so I think it's going to be a lot of fun.

Jordan Smith has good memories from last year's victory

"The win last year just gave me that boost of confidence. I had been knocking on the door leading up to the event and I knew it was around the corner at some point and it just came at the right time.

"Obviously the aim is get this trophy back again. I have a lot of good memories here and I like the course, it suits my game, so only good vibes and good memories this week."

Smith, who missed the cut in The Open last week by two shots after rounds of 74 and 73, will play alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed and South African Charl Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters, in the first two rounds.

Paul Casey will play in the tournament for the first time since 2006 as he seeks valuable Ryder Cup qualifying points, while American duo Pat Perez and Bryson DeChambeau have both travelled to Germany after playing at Carnoustie.