Lexi Thompson out of Women's British Open to 'recharge batteries'

World No 5 Lexi Thompson has announced she has withdrawn from the Ricoh Women’s British Open so she can "recharge" her "mental batteries".

The 23-year-old admitted on Wednesday that she had not felt herself "for quite some time" and that she needed to focus on herself "away from the game of professional golf".

Thompson said in March she was still getting nightmares for the penalty incident which overshadowed the 2017 ANA Inspiration, while the nine-time LPGA Tour winner has also had to deal with her mother undergoing treatment for cancer over the past year.

Thompson is without a victory in 2018

In a statement released on social media, Thompson said: "It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious major, but I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself.

"The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time.

"I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf. Thank you all so much for your continued support."

Thompson plans to return to action at the Indy Women in Tech Championship on August 16, where she is defending champion after her four-shot victory over Lydia Ko in 2017.

