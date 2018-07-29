Miguel Angel Jimenez captures Senior Open crown

2:09 A review of Miguel Angel Jimenez's final round as he clinched victory at The Senior Open A review of Miguel Angel Jimenez's final round as he clinched victory at The Senior Open

Miguel Angel Jimenez secured his first senior major success by wrapping up a one-shot victory in The Senior Open at St Andrews.

Final leaderboard Senior Open Championship

The 54-year-old Spaniard held his nerve in the final round to card a three-under 69 on the Old Course to finish on 12-under 276, one ahead of defending champion Bernhard Langer.

American duo Scott McCarron and Kirk Triplett shared third place with Stephen Ames of Canada on 10 under.

Jimenez began the day with a two-shot cushion and made a decent start with birdies at the first and fifth, but he had company at the top of the leaderboard after six holes with both German Langer and Triplett notching four early birdies.

A birdie at the ninth lifted Jimenez to 12 under, the same score as Triplett when he birdied the 10th.

The back nine was once again playing tougher than the front nine and a birdie at the 12th suddenly enabled Jimenez to open up a three-shot cushion as Triplett made back-to-back bogeys at the 12th and 13th and Langer dropped a shot at the 13th.

Miguel Angel Jimenez had four birdies in his final round

Jimenez then looked set to extend his lead to four at the 14th but he missed a short putt for a birdie and then missed another short one to bogey the 15th, where Langer made birdie to reduce the deficit to just one shot.

Langer could only par the final three holes, though, and Jimenez matched his rival, although only after holing a tricky 10-footer at the 17th before he sealed the victory with a par at the 18th after booming a 310-yard drive down the fairway.

"It's a place where everybody wants to win," said Jimenez. "It's a place where Seve [Ballesteros] won his second Open and it's amazing to win here and make history."

Bernhard Langer had to settle for second spot

Langer closed with a 68, the same score as McCarron, who had three birdies on a flawless back nine, while Triplett and Ames, who was always just off the pace after two early bogeys, both signed for 69s.

American trio Marco Dawson (68), Tom Lehman (69) and Tom Pernice Jnr (70) tied for sixth place with Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand (69) on nine under.

Colin Montgomerie finished as the leading Briton in a tie for 14th place on three under after firing a 74, with Stephen Dodd (75) one shot further back alongside Ireland's Paul McGinley (75).