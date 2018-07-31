Women's British Open: Ways to watch live coverage on Sky Sports

The Ricoh Women’s British Open heads to Royal Lytham & St. Annes this week, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

There is 30 hours of live coverage across the four rounds, with the action available from 11am over the first two days and from midday over the weekend.

Ahead of the fourth women's major of the year, there is also a special hour-long, live show from the range from 3pm on Wednesday - offering a whole host of bonus preview content.

Sarah Stirk will host the live coverage throughout the week, with Solheim Cup stalwarts Trish Johnson and Dame Laura Davies joining the likes of Mickey Walker and Henni Goya in our expert team.

Special features will be available on the SkySports.com website and mobile apps, with news, interviews, updates and video highlights across our digital platforms throughout the week.

Ariya Jutanugarn heads into the week as world No 1

You can watch the action on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get a Sky Sports Pass and watch all of the golf without a contract with NOW TV.

TV times

Wednesday Aug 1 - 3pm to 4pm on Sky Sports Golf - On the range LIVE!

Thursday Aug 2 - 11am to 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf - First round LIVE!

Friday Aug 3 - 11am to 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf - Second round LIVE!

Saturday Aug 4 - 12pm to 7pm on Sky Sports Golf - Third round LIVE!

Sunday Aug 5 - 12pm to 7pm on Sky Sports Golf - Final round LIVE!

