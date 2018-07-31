Tiger Woods and Firestone: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational quiz

Tiger Woods returns to a familiar hunting ground at Firestone this week, but how much do you know about the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational?

The event has been a regular part of the golfing calendar since the World Golf Championships were created in 1999, with Woods an eight-time winner of the tournament.

Woods secured his place in this year's field after returning to the world's top 50 with a tied-sixth finish at The Open, having had to sit out the tournament in recent years.

Live on the Range: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Live on

The former world No 1 is part of a star-studded line-up in Ohio, on what will be the fifth anniversary of his last worldwide victory.

How much do you remember from WGC-Bridgestone history? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

Watch the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with the On the Range show on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.