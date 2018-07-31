Sky Sports Golf podcast: Laura Davies and Trish Johnson preview Women's British Open

Dame Laura Davies and Trish Johnson feature in a special episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from the Ricoh Women's British Open.

The pair join Jamie Spence and regular host Josh Antmann at Royal Lytham & St Annes to look ahead to this week's women's major and discuss all the key talking points from the golfing world.

Laura shares her view on what the Ladies European Tour needs to do to get more events on the schedule, while the group discuss world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn's game after her victory at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Ariya Jutanugarn heads to the Women's British Open as world No 1

As well as reviewing Richard McEvoy's maiden European Tour victory in Germany, the panel discuss Bryson DeChambeau's back-nine capitulation and analyse his scientific approach to the sport.

The guests take a closer examination of the course and some of the challenging holes it has to offer, plus they answer the best of your tweets and tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro.

