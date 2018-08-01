WGC-Bridgestone: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods in Featured Groups

The world’s top 50 all feature at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational this week, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Tiger Woods - an eight-time winner of the event - returns to the tournament for the first time since 2014, while Hideki Matsuyama is back to defend his title at Firestone.

Sky Sports have more than 25 hours of action from Ohio across the four days, with a live On the Range show on Wednesday evening before Featured Group coverage from 2pm for the first two rounds.

Matsuyama kicks off Thursday's star-studded offering on the red button alongside Rory McIlroy, who claimed a four-shot victory at the event in 2014, with Woods out in the following group with former world No 1 Jason Day.

Matsuyama and McIlroy play alongside eachother for the first two rounds

FedExCup champion Justin Thomas begins Friday's action when he and Phil Mickelson tee off at 3.10pm, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson and recent Open champion Francesco Molinari out in the next group.

Featured Groups (all times GMT)

Thursday

3.10pm Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

3.20pm Tiger Woods, Jason Day

Day is already a two-time winner in 2018

Friday

3.10pm Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

3.20pm Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari

