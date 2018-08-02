Women's British Open: Michelle Wie withdraws mid-round with injury

Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw mid-round from the Women’s British Open due to a hand injury.

The 28-year-old was "devastated" to pull out 12 holes into her opening round at Royal Lytham and St Annes, with Wie seven over par when she decided she could not continue.

Wie was one of the early starters on Thursday morning

In a statement realised on social media, Wie said: "I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. I gave it my all today but I just couldn't handle the pain any longer. I'm devastated that I had to withdraw mid-round, but I felt that if I kept pushing through the pain, I would have injured my hand further.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

"I have been trying to manage/push through the pain almost all year, but my team and I think it's finally time to take some time off to get my hand back to being healthy. I am confident that with the right treatment, I will be back stronger than ever."

Wie, who finished tied-third as a 15-year-old in her Women's British Open debut in 2005, has now withdrawn mid-round on five separate occasions from majors.

Wie's last major title came at the 2014 US Women's Open

The American had been playing alongside Sweden's Anna Nordqvist - who carded an opening-round 72 - and Japan's Sakura Yokomine, who posted a five-over 77.

Watch the Women's British Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf.