Tee Time Tips: Nick Dougherty's show from Women's British Open

Nick Dougherty shares more golfing advice and offers ways to improve the state of your game in the latest episode of Tee Time Tips on Sky Sports.

Following the successful Instagram series and an impressive inaugural 15-minute TV episode during The Open last month, the Sky Sports Golf presenter recorded another special ahead of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

Dougherty hosts the second episode of his special series

From ways to get out of tricky situations to guides to building consistency around the golf course, Dougherty rattles through a string of quickfire hints and suggestions.

The latest show, containing guest appearances from Dame Laura Davies and Mel Reid, launched on Wednesday from 10.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and will be repeated multiple times throughout the week.

TV times

Thursday - 11.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday - 7am, 9.30am and 11.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday - 9am, 10.30am and 11pm on Sky Sports Golf

