Tee Time Tips: Nick Dougherty's show from Women's British Open
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/08/18 4:42pm
Nick Dougherty shares more golfing advice and offers ways to improve the state of your game in the latest episode of Tee Time Tips on Sky Sports.
Following the successful Instagram series and an impressive inaugural 15-minute TV episode during The Open last month, the Sky Sports Golf presenter recorded another special ahead of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.
From ways to get out of tricky situations to guides to building consistency around the golf course, Dougherty rattles through a string of quickfire hints and suggestions.
The latest show, containing guest appearances from Dame Laura Davies and Mel Reid, launched on Wednesday from 10.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and will be repeated multiple times throughout the week.
Really hope you guys love episode 2 of #TeeTimeTips on tv tonight and through the week of @ricohwomensbritishopen ... awesome to have the support of two very special #TeeTimeTip special guests in @melreidgolf and Dame Laura Davies as well.. it’s important for us to continue to help women’s golf grow and spread the word of what Golf can do to empower women of all backgrounds and ages.. the life skills and enjoyment of this sport should be there to benefit men, women and children alike, so to be able to make our second show in support of a women’s major is immensely rewarding to us all at #TeeTimeTips and @skysports Thanks for having us ladies 👊 . . . . . . #womensgolf #ricohwomensbritishopen #golftip #tv #sport #sports #golftips #tips #tip #golf #golfinstruction #instagolf #golfer #golfing #golfcourse #wentworthclub #simple #bettereveryday #lynxgolf #golfstagram #practice #golfswing #golffashion #golfstyle #golfers
TV times
Thursday - 11.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Live Ladies European Tour Golf
August 3, 2018, 11:00am
Live on
Friday - 7am, 9.30am and 11.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday - 9am, 10.30am and 11pm on Sky Sports Golf
Watch the Women's British Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf!