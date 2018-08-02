Women's British Open: Georgia Hall two back as Minjee Lee leads

2:19 Highlights from the opening round of the Women's British Open Highlights from the opening round of the Women's British Open

Georgia Hall fired a bogey-free 67 to get within two strokes of the lead after the opening round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Hall struck five birdies on a day of low scoring at Royal Lytham and St Annes to stay in the group tied-third and in touch with early pacesetter Minjee Lee.

The Australian carded a seven-under 65 to set the clubhouse target, with Japan's Mamiko Higa a shot back after posting four birdies in a six-hole stretch on her way to an opening-round 66.

Lee mixed six birdies and an eagle with a sole blemish during her opening round

"I'm really happy to have no bogeys on any golf course, but on this golf course I'm extremely happy," Hall told Sky Sports. "I couldn't really ask for more from my first round."

Lee followed a front-nine 32 with a birdie at the 10th and grabbed top spot by holing a 15-footer at the 13th and making a long-range eagle at the par-five 15th.

A 12-foot gain at the 16th took Lee to eight under and put the course record under threat, only for her to fail to get up-and-down from the bunker to save par at the next.

Hall opened with a four-foot gain at the par-three first and added another from close range at the sixth to turn in 33, before moving up the leaderboard with a hat-trick of birdies from the 13th.

Former world No 1 Lydia Ko sits is three strokes back alongside morning leader Sandra Gal, with Florentyna Parker in the group on three under after firing a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth.

Wales' Lydia Hall, with Premier League referee Mike Dean as her caddie, also posted a three-under 69, while Charley Hull recovered from bogeying three of her opening five holes to end the day under par.

