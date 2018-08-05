Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn to name European wildcard picks in live show

Thomas Bjorn will reveal his four captain’s picks for Europe’s Ryder Cup side in a special live programme on Sky Sports next month.

Time is running out for players to secure one of eight automatic qualification places for Le Golf National, given to the first four from the European Points List and the leading four from the World Points List.

The year-long qualification process began last summer at the Czech Masters and runs through to the Made In Denmark, with those not guaranteed a place by September 2 reliant on a wild card selection.

Team USA claimed a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in 2016

Bjorn will announce his four selections during a live show on Wednesday September 5 on Sky Sports Golf, with the Dane joining David Livingstone in the studio at 2pm.

The show is part of Sky Sports' bumper coverage of the 42nd Ryder Cup, with a host of special programming ahead of round-the-clock coverage from Le Golf National.

