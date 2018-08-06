Four Card Challenge: Women golfers take on test at Royal Lytham

2:45 See how the world's top golfers got on when they took on the Four Card Challenge at Royal Lytham See how the world's top golfers got on when they took on the Four Card Challenge at Royal Lytham

The world's top female golfers put their talents to the test in a special challenge at the Ricoh Women's British Open.

Although Royal Lytham & St Annes provided plenty for the players to think about during the fourth women's major of the year, Henni Goya gave the stars further food for thought when they visited the Sky Zone.

"The Four Card Challenge" required the players to select a card at random - from four possible options - before undertaking the golfing task that the card said.

From having to hit a left-handed driver to attempting to fire a 50-yard stinger with a four-iron, the pros experienced mixed fortunes when trying out the unusual tasks being dished out to them.

Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Who would be "the bee's knees" when attempting to flush irons on their knees? Who would complete the "golfing no no" and smash a chipper up the fairway?

Click on the video above to see the best of the Four Card Challenge!