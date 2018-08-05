Fiji International: Gaganjeet Bhullar claims maiden European Tour win

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar claimed his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Fiji International.

The 30-year-old posted a six-under 66 at Natadola Bay golf club to finish on 14 under, with a penultimate-hole eagle lifting him ahead of nearest challenger Anthony Quayle.

Quayle had fired a back-nine 29 to close a round-of-the-day 63 and set the clubhouse target, only for overnight leader Bhullar to edge back ahead and become the sixth Indian winner on the European Tour.

"I've been playing really well," Bhullar told the European Tour. "It was just a matter of time and I'm glad it happened on this stage and really happy to be back on the European Tour."

Ernie Els posted his best worldwide finish since 2013, with a final-round 65 lifting the South African into a share of third on 12 under alongside New Zealand's Ben Campbell.

Jarryd Felton birdied his final two holes to finish a further two strokes back in fifth, with Poom Saksansin in the group on eight under alongside Andrew Dodt and Jake McLeod.