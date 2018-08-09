Ryder Cup 2018: Players still yet to qualify for Thomas Bjorn's side

There are just a handful of events remaining for players to qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup, but who needs a strong few weeks to secure their place at Le Golf National?

The PGA Championship is the start of the final four-week stretch of the year-long qualifying campaign, with those outside of the eight qualification places after the Made In Denmark left relying on a captain's pick from Thomas Bjorn.

The leading four players on the European Tour points list and the next four on the World Points List after that event automatically qualify for the team, with Bjorn then announcing his wildcard selections in a special show - live on Sky Sports - on September 5.

While the likes of Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood are already assured of a spot, there are many whose place in the European team is far from secure.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia all currently lie outside of the standings, with 2016 members Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thomas Pieters also yet to qualify.

Poulter was a vice-captain in 2016, having played in five of the previous six Ryder Cups

In-form Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and Irish Open champion Russell Knox - who narrowly missed out on qualifying for Hazeltine - could also make a claim, with Eddie Pepperell and Ross Fisher among the other possible hopefuls.

Who will feature in Europe's Ryder Cup side? Click on the video above to look at some of Europe's wildcard contenders!

