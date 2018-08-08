Golf News

PGA Championship: Davis Love III to make 100th major appearance

Last Updated: 08/08/18 2:48pm

Davis Love III joins an elite club this week at the PGA Championship, as he makes his 100th major appearance.

The two-time Ryder Cup captain becomes only the 15th player in history to reach the milestone, 32 years on from his maiden major appearance in the same event.

Love has made 21 major top-10s during his impressive career, with the highlight coming via a five-shot victory in the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot.

Love's PGA Championship victory was one of three worldwide wins in 1997
"I've been blessed to play this long," Love said. "When you think about it, if you played all four of them for 25 years, that's pretty incredible, and I spread it out over a little bit longer than that.

"Another reminder that you're getting older and you played for a long, long time. I'm excited to be in another one."

Inside the PGA Tour

August 15, 2018, 7:00pm

The 54-year-old struggled with injuries in recent years and underwent hip replacement surgery last November, but made his 756th PGA Tour appearance at the Barbasol Championship in July.

"If I don't get injured again, stay healthy and hitting it the way I'm hitting it right now, I would think I could play a few more competitively," Love added. "I would like to compete in some more Majors.

Love was presented with a cake to mark his 100th major appearance
"I feel like I'm just showing up to catch Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, I wouldn't do that. But if I feel like I can compete and have some fun and not get in the way, I would love to keep competing and break that record."

18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus holds the record of most major appearances with 164 starts between 1957 and 2005, ahead of Gary Player (150) and Tom Watson (145).

Live PGA Tour Golf

August 16, 2018, 8:00pm

Arnold Palmer is fourth on the list with 142 appearances, with Raymond Floyd, Sam Snead, Ben Crenshaw, Gene Sarazen, Mark O'Meara, Tom Kite, Bernhard Langer, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Sir Nick Faldo completing the list.

