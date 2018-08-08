NBA star Steph Curry to play Ellie Mae Classic on Web.com Tour

Three-time NBA champion Steph Curry has set his sights of making the cut in a professional golf event when he features on the Web.com Tour this week.

The Golden State Warriors guard has received a sponsor's exemption to play at the Ellie Mae Classic in California for the second year running from August 9-12.

Curry missed the cut by 11 shots in last year's event after posting back-to-back rounds of 74 at TPC Stonebrae, having previously appeared in a number of PGA Tour pro-am events.

Curry is expected to generate large crowds in California this week

The 30-year-old is relishing the chance to return to the tournament, which also benefits the Warriors Community Foundation, with Curry hopeful of improving on his 2017 performance.

"Whether I can execute it or not is another question, but I feel like I can shave off 11 shots," Curry said in a pre-tournament press conference.

Curry finished sixth from last in the event in 2017

"Who knows what the cut will be this year but that's my goal to try to execute the game plan. Obviously I don't want to embarrass myself, but I've got some confidence this year and hopefully I can play better.

"Obviously everybody knows my love for golf, and to be able to play with the next greatest on the PGA Tour and the Web.com Tour is a true honour."

Curry tees off alongside Martin Trainer and Cameron Champ for the first two days, with former Masters champion Mike Weir among the other notable names in the field.