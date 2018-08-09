Jarrod Lyle passes away aged 36 after leukaemia battle

Jarrod Lyle was diagnosed with leukaemia on three separate occasions

Tributes have been paid to Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle after he lost his battle with cancer, dying aged 36 after halting treatment for leukaemia last week.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," his wife Briony said in a statement.

The former US PGA Tour player, who had children aged six and two, passed away on Wednesday evening at his home outside Melbourne surrounded by family and friends.

"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for," added his wife.

Lyle moved into palliative care on August 1 to see out his final days, saying his body could not "take anymore" after acute myeloid leukaemia returned for a third time.

His plight touched people around the world and his wife said the messages of support comforted him as his life drew to a close.

"Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring," she said.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: 'Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted'."

Lyle recorded two professional tournament wins, the Mexican Open and the Knoxville Open, both in 2008

Lyle, who joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and managed a handful of top-10 finishes, overcame leukaemia as a 17-year-old before suffering a recurrence in 2012.

He won that battle and made his return to professional golf at the Australian Masters in November 2013. But his health deteriorated again in recent months.

World No 3 Justin Rose said: "Such a sad day, we will all miss you so much Jarrod. Thinking of his family at this time."

Fellow Australian and former world No 1 Jason Day said Lyle would "forever be an inspiration".

"Rest easy mate. We will miss you," he added, while British Open champion Francesco Molinari said it was "tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special".

Many of Lyle's friends and competitors are getting ready for the year's final major tournament, the PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

The winner of the traditional pre-tournament long drive competition, American golfer Bryson DeChambeau, pledged to donate his $25,000 (£19,402) charity winnings to Lyle's family.