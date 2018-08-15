Sky Sports Golf podcast: Brooks Koepka tames Tiger Woods, and Jim Furyk's Ryder Cup options

Betting expert Ben Coley and National Club Golfer Alex Perry join Jamie Weir to discuss the fallout from a riveting PGA Championship in this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Brooks Koepka collected his third major title, and his second of the year, after an action-packed final day at Bellerive which featured superb challenges from Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Ben, Alex and Jamie look back at the key moments from the final major of the year, the excitement generated by Woods being in contention for his first major win for 10 years, and how has Koepka managed to win more majors than PGA Tour events?

Brooks Koepka lifts the Wanamaker Trophy after his two-shot win over Tiger Woods

With the eight automatic qualifiers for the USA Ryder Cup team now confirmed, we look at the wildcard options available for captain Jim Furyk, and there's also a discussion on how the European team is shaping up just six weeks before all eyes turn to Le Golf National.

And there's also a look ahead to this week's tournaments; the Wyndham Championship and the Nordea Masters.

