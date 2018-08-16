Brandt Snedeker had no idea he had holed out from 176 yards for eagle!

Brandt Snedeker enjoyed a welcome surprise towards the end of his stunning opening round of 59 at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Snedeker was on a sparkling run of eight birdies in 11 holes as he arrived at the par-four sixth - his 15th - at Sedgefield, and he gave himself a great shot at the first 59 of the year on the PGA Tour with one perfect swing of a seven-iron.

Taking dead aim at the pin from 176 yards, Snedeker made a pure connection and sent his ball directly on line to the elevated green, but what he could not see was his ball disappearing straight into the cup for a spectacular slam-dunk eagle.

Brandt Snedeker had no idea he had holed out for eagle at the sixth

Snedeker acknowledged the applause from the fans and casually grabbed his putter from his caddie as he made his way towards the green, with the host broadcaster's commentators deliberating whether or not to tell him where his ball had ended up.

It was only when he received a generous ovation as he got to the putting surface that the realisation dawned on him, the eagle-two taking him to nine under for the day at the par-70 layout.

Snedeker drained a 20-foot putt at his final hole to shoot 59

An inspired Snedeker then knocked his tee shot to two feet at the 223-yard seventh and tapped in for birdie, and he looked set to move to 11 under on the next when he clipped a wedge to six feet.

The 37-year-old, who began the day with a bogey at 10, missed the chance and then came up short and right with his second to the ninth, but he nailed the 20-foot putt for his 10th birdie of the round to become only the 10th player in history to break 60 on the PGA Tour.

