Fans and European Tour stars acknowledge the success of the Irish Open

3:09 We go outside the ropes during the Irish Open at Ballyliffin to get the verdict of the fans on watching, and playing, golf in Ireland. We go outside the ropes during the Irish Open at Ballyliffin to get the verdict of the fans on watching, and playing, golf in Ireland.

In the third part of our Golf in Ireland series, we went outside the ropes during the Irish Open at Ballyliffin to get the verdict from the fans.

The first Irish Open to be held in County Donegal was a resounding success with the players and the fans, with a final-day attendance of over 27,000 taking the total for the week close to 95,000 to make it one of the best-supported events on the European Tour schedule.

The spectators thoroughly enjoyed the experience of attending the event and watching some of the world's best golfers in action at the stunning Glashedy Links, with tournament host Rory McIlroy understandably attracting the lion's share of the galleries.

McIlroy was a popular choice among the younger members of the crowd when asked to name their fan favourite, although there was also plenty of support for the likes of former champions Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy attracted huge crowds to Ballyliffin

There was an encouraging blend of young and old in attendance, with many highlighting the experience as being a perfect day out for all the family, enjoying healthy exercise while pacing the fairways watching the European Tour's finest in action.

The Rolex Series tournament was also a pleasurable experience for the players, who lauded the golfing fans in Ireland for their knowledge of the game and their appreciation of good shots on a tough layout.

Watch the video above to see the verdict from the fans and the players during this summer's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin.

Experience golf in Ireland for yourself. Check out all the special offers available through Golf Ireland's partners Your Golf Travel and Golfbreaks.com and let them take care of your arrangements- allowing you to focus on having your perfect Island of Ireland holiday.