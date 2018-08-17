Beef Johnston delights fans in Sweden with mid-round trouser change

0:25 Fan favourite Andrew 'Beef' Johnston earns one of the biggest cheers of the day in Sweden after he was forced to change his trousers mid-round! Fan favourite Andrew 'Beef' Johnston earns one of the biggest cheers of the day in Sweden after he was forced to change his trousers mid-round!

Andrew Johnston is famed for entertaining the fans around the world, and he earned one of the biggest cheers of the day in Sweden when he changed trousers mid round!

"Beef" was battling hard to make the cut in the second round of the Nordea Masters when he enjoyed a stroke of luck at the driveable par-four 12th, where his tee shot ended up in a wet and muddy ditch bordering the green.

The fan favourite opted to splash out with his second and successfully managed to get his ball to the back of the green, but it came at a cost as his trousers were covered in mud.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Johnston then opted for comfort over modesty as he removed his trousers next to the stand packed full of spectators, taking a bow amid raucous cheers before pulling on a pair of waterproof trousers as a replacement.

And the Englishman did well to salvage a par and went on to birdie the last hole to complete a bogey-free 68 which lifted him to two under for the tournament, and safely through to the weekend with two shots to spare.

Watch the video above to see Beef entertaining the fans with his impromptu trouser change in Sweden. Live coverage of the third round begins on Saturday at 12pm on Sky Sports Golf.