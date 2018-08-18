Victor Hovland to face Devon Bling in US Amateur Championship final

Viktor Hovland produced a storming finish to nail Cole Hammer

Norway's Viktor Hovland will take on American Devon Bling in Sunday's US Amateur Championship final at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Hovland, a junior at Oklahoma State, overcame Cole Hammer 3&2 in the semi-finals on a foggy morning after taking command on the back nine.

Hammer evened the match with a birdie on the par-four 11th hole before Hovland responded with five straight birdies to become the first Norwegian to reach the US Amateur final.

Hovland, the world No 5 amateur, had become the first player in 40 years to win consecutive matches at the US Amateur by at least seven holes when he beat Kristoffer Reitan and Austin Squires 7&6 in the previous two rounds.

Hammer, an 18-year-old from Texas and seeded two, reached the last four by defeating England's Alex Fitzpatrick, the 19-year-old younger brother of Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick, 3&2 on Friday.

UCLA sophomore Bling was stretched to the 18th hole for the fourth straight match before beating Stanford senior Isaiah Salinda of South San Francisco 1 up in an all-California match-up.

Devon Bling battled past Isaiah Salinda in the last four

"I love feeling the pressure," Bling said. "I like feeling the pressure. I like being nervous out there and knowing that I've got to hit a good shot here, and I've got to make this putt. I love that feeling. I think it helps me focus a little bit more."

By advancing to the 36-hole final, Hovland and Bling qualified for next year's Masters and the US Open, which will also be played at Pebble Beach.

