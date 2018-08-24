Czech Masters: Thomas Pieters in contention as Gavin Green leads
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 24/08/18 7:19pm
Thomas Pieters remains in contention D+D Real Czech Masters after staying within two strokes of the halfway lead in Prague.
Pieters, looking to impress at Albatross Golf Resort and bolster his hopes being given a captain's pick for Europe's Ryder Cup side, followed his opening-round 64 with a two-under 70 on Friday.
The Belgian mixed four birdies with two bogeys in breezy conditions to get to 10 under, as Malaysia's Gavin Green posted a four-under 68 to grab a one-shot advantage.
"It was obviously more difficult with the wind today but I didn't make enough putts today," Pieters said. "It was still a decent day even though I made two bogeys.
"It was a disappointing finish missing two short ones coming in but overall I'm not unhappy with the position I'm in going into the weekend."
Pieters bounced back from a blemish at the 14th to birdie his next two holes, before holing a 10-footer at the second and adding another from long range at the fifth to briefly move two clear.
The 2015 champion then missed a five-footer to save par at the eighth and failed to convert a birdie chance from a similar distance at the par-five next, as playing partner Padraig Harrington birdied three of his final six holes to join him on 10 under.
Green fired seven birdies - including four in a row around the turn - to set the clubhouse target, with Jeff Winther his closest challenger after adding a four-under 68 to his opening 65.
Pieters and Harrington are tied-third alongside Tapio Pulkkanen and Andrea Pavan, while Matt Wallace sits in the group a further stroke back after a round-of-the-day 65.
