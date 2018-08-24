Czech Masters: Thomas Pieters in contention as Gavin Green leads

0:56 Pieters reflects on his second-round 70 at the D+D Real Czech Masters Pieters reflects on his second-round 70 at the D+D Real Czech Masters

Thomas Pieters remains in contention D+D Real Czech Masters after staying within two strokes of the halfway lead in Prague.

Pieters, looking to impress at Albatross Golf Resort and bolster his hopes being given a captain's pick for Europe's Ryder Cup side, followed his opening-round 64 with a two-under 70 on Friday.

The Belgian mixed four birdies with two bogeys in breezy conditions to get to 10 under, as Malaysia's Gavin Green posted a four-under 68 to grab a one-shot advantage.

Green is 99th in the Race to Dubai

"It was obviously more difficult with the wind today but I didn't make enough putts today," Pieters said. "It was still a decent day even though I made two bogeys.

"It was a disappointing finish missing two short ones coming in but overall I'm not unhappy with the position I'm in going into the weekend."

Pieters bounced back from a blemish at the 14th to birdie his next two holes, before holing a 10-footer at the second and adding another from long range at the fifth to briefly move two clear.

The 2015 champion then missed a five-footer to save par at the eighth and failed to convert a birdie chance from a similar distance at the par-five next, as playing partner Padraig Harrington birdied three of his final six holes to join him on 10 under.

Harrington and Pieters played alongside Paul Waring for the first two rounds

Green fired seven birdies - including four in a row around the turn - to set the clubhouse target, with Jeff Winther his closest challenger after adding a four-under 68 to his opening 65.

Pieters and Harrington are tied-third alongside Tapio Pulkkanen and Andrea Pavan, while Matt Wallace sits in the group a further stroke back after a round-of-the-day 65.

Wallace is chasing a third win of the European Tour season

