Phil Mickelson out to merit Ryder Cup pick in FedExCup Play-Offs

Phil Mickelson is keen to ensure he does not miss out on a record 12th Ryder Cup appearance after continuing his strong start to the FedExCup Play-Offs at The Northern Trust.

Mickelson - who won earlier in the season at the WGC-Mexico Championship - posted a second successive 68 at Ridgewood Country Club to get within four strokes of midway pacesetter Jamie Lovemark.

The 48-year-old has featured in every USA side since his debut in 1995, but failed to secure automatic qualification this time around and is relying on one Jim Furyk's four captain's picks.

Furyk told Sky Sports in August he would be more likely to pick players in form than experienced faces, with Mickelson keen to impress and secure his place at Le Golf National.

"It's important, because this started out to be a great year, and I want to finish it off right," Mickelson said.

"Usually when I have a bit of a lull in the summer, I play well in the Play-Offs. So I expect to have a good first two events and try to make it really easy for Captain Furyk.

"I'm going to have a good finish this weekend. I don't know exactly what that means, relative to the standings, but I'm going to play well this weekend and carry it on into Boston and it's just going to get better."

Tony Finau, who finished 15th in the Ryder Cup qualification standings, also sits in the group on six under after posting a four-under 67 on Friday.

"It [the Ryder Cup] is in the very far back of my mind," Finau said. "I have a golf tournament to focus on. One of my big goals is to get into the Tour Championship. I want to do that this week and just continue to play well, and all the chips will fall in place for me.

"To say that I'm not thinking about the Ryder Cup is definitely not true, but it's not the most important thing right now. I want to play good golf and get myself in contention this week.

"If it continues to prove to the captain and to the guys that make the choice, make the picks, that I'm worthy of a spot, then that's the case."

