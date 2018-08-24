Northern Trust: Brooks Koepka and Jamie Lovemark share halfway lead

2:19 Highlights from the second round of The Northern Trust Highlights from the second round of The Northern Trust

Brooks Koepka birdied his final three holes to move alongside Jamie Lovemark in a share of the lead at The Northern Trust on Friday.

Koepka - who could leapfrog Dustin Johnson as world No 1 with victory this week - played his last seven holes in six under to sign for a second-round 65 and join Lovemark on 10 under.

Adam Scott sits a shot off the pace spot ahead of Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, with Tommy Fleetwood in the group of five players three strokes back.

Fleetwood started the week 23rd in the FedExCup standings

Ryder Cup hopefuls Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau are part of the group on six under, while Tiger Woods stuttered through to the weekend on the cut mark after carding a second successive 71.

Beginning the day tied for the lead, Lovemark drained a 65-footer at the ninth - his opening hole - and cancelled out a blemish at the 11th but made six birdies in nine holes from the 14th.

Lovemark briefly held a four-stroke cushion but bogeyed the sixth to close a second successive 66, as Scott cut the American's advantage by mixing eight birdies with a sole blemish in a round-of-the-day 64.

Koepka reached the turn in level par and started his move by birdieing the 11th and draining a 25-foot eagle at the par-five next, before holing a 12-footer at the 16th and picking up further shots over his final two holes.

Johnson could lose his world No 1 position to Koepka this week

The three-time major champion was playing alongside Johnson, who recovered from an opening-hole triple-bogey to shoot a four-under 67, as defending FedExCup champion Justin Thomas posted the same score in benign afternoon conditions.

Woods - making his first FedExCup Play-Off appearance since 2013 - struggled on the greens and three-putted his final hole to slip 10 shots off the lead, while Open champion Francesco Molinari joined Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in missing the cut.

Woods is in the group tied-67th

