Tiger Woods left frustrated by Northern Trust putting display

Tiger Woods continued to be frustrated by the state of his putting at The Northern Trust, despite carding a bogey-free round on Saturday.

The former world No 1 was an early starter for the third round after sneaking through to the weekend on the cut mark, where he posted three birdies in benign conditions to card a three-under 68.

Woods needed 28 putts to complete his third round, seven fewer than he took on the previous day, although failed to convert a number of birdie opportunities to move up the leaderboard.

Woods played alongside Ian Poulter on Saturday

"It's just one of those things where I'm struggling seeing the lines," Woods said. "The pace has been okay, not great, but my feel is just a little bit off.

"Whether I'm seeing high lines or low lines, they are just not quite dialled in yet. I'm just not seeing the breaks and for some reason. It's just one of those weeks where even the good ones are hitting the lips. "

Woods opened with five straight pars and holed a 12-foot birdie at the next on his way to a front-nine 34, before converting from 16 feet at the 14th and picking up a shot at the par-four last.

The 14-time major champion missed six birdie putts from 12 feet or less during his round, but is hopeful of better fortunes during the final round as he aims to not lose ground in the FedExCup standings.

"If I can get to double digits [under par] that would be nice," he said of Sunday's closing round. "That would be a nice way to end it.

"Most of these guys are going to go really low and hopefully I can shoot one that will get me in the double digits tomorrow and get some nice momentum going into next week."

Woods had progressed in to the weekend on the cut mark

