Ryder Cup: Who can claim Europe's final automatic qualification spot?

Seven players have already booked their place in Europe's Ryder Cup side, but who can still claim the final automatic qualification spot?

The year-long qualification period finishes at the Made In Denmark, with the top four players on the European Points List and the next four on the World Points List after this week securing a spot for Le Golf National.

Only one of those eight spots is left to be filled, with Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren already confirmed in Thomas Bjorn's side.

Francesco Molinari tops both the European Points List and the World Points List

Thorbjorn Olesen currently occupies the final place ahead of teeing it up on home soil at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, with Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick the only other two players in the field who can still snatch the eighth automatic spot.

A top-six finish for Olesen this week would give him an unassailable advantage over the English pair, who both need a win to have any chance of overtaking him in the World Points List.

Olesen's Italian Open victory is one of six worldwide top-10s in 2018

Fitzpatrick - 12th on the World Points List - must win and see Olesen finish outside of the top seven, while Pepperell requires a victory and for Olesen not to end in the top 12.

Those featuring in the Dell Technologies Championship will not be able to earn points towards the Ryder Cup standings, meaning Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Rafa Cabrera Bello are among the players who will now be relying on a captain's pick.

Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement Live on

Bjorn will announce his four selections in a live show on Sky Sports on Wednesday September 5, a day after USA captain Jim Furyk names three of his first four picks. Furyk then confirms the final player in his team after the conclusion of the BMW Championship.

Watch the Ryder Cup from September 24-30 live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Tuesday September 24 with the Celebrity Match from 2pm.