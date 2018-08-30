Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup qualifying, FedExCup Play-Offs

Nick Dougherty and Wayne "Radar" Riley feature in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, coming live from the Dell Technologies Championship.

The pair join Josh Antmann live from TPC Boston ahead of the second FedExCup Play-Off to discuss a number of hot topics and look forward to an exciting few weeks in the sport.

As well as reflecting on recent wins for Bryson DeChambeau and Andrea Pavan, the panel preview this week's events in Boston and Denmark and discuss who they think will claim the final automatic spot for Europe's Ryder Cup side.

Thomas Bjorn will name his four captain's picks on September 5

The guests debate who will be given captain's picks for the two teams, ahead of Thomas Bjorn revealing his wildcard selections in a special live announcement on Sky Sports next week.

There's also Ponder the Pro and your tweets are answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!