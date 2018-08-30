Sky Sports British Masters: Canary Wharf to host Hero Challenge

Canary Wharf will host the latest edition of the Hero Challenge this October, ahead of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath.

Tournament host Justin Rose headlines the event on Tuesday, October 9, where a number of the world's top golfers will go head to head in an innovative one-hole shootout.

The night golf contest is the latest to be held at a world-famous landmark, following Matt Kuchar's victory at Edinburgh Castle ahead of the Scottish Open in July.

"I think it's a great idea to bring golf into the heart of London and Canary Wharf will be pretty spectacular backdrop for the Hero Challenge," Rose said. "It's always fun to do something a bit different and reach new audiences.

"The reaction to previous editions of the Hero Challenge on social media has been very positive, and I'm really looking forward to taking part myself during the British Masters week."

Canary Wharf hosts the event in October

The Hero Challenge made its debut at the British Masters in 2016 when Frenchman Alex Levy was the last man standing at The Grove.

Lee Westwood won last year's contest ahead of the British Masters, while Patrick Reed took the title in Scotland and Haotong Li claimed victory at the DP World Tour Championship.

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, said: "Canary Wharf is an iconic London landmark, and it will be another spectacular backdrop for the Hero Challenge, following on from Edinburgh Castle.

"Since we launched the Hero Challenge at the Sky Sports British Masters two years ago, it has grown into a hugely popular event which has captured the imagination of both our fans and our players."

British Masters Masterclass Live on

Tickets for the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf, along with tickets to all four tournament days and the Pro-Am at the Sky Sports British Masters, are available HERE.

Watch the Sky Sports British Masters from October 9-14 live on Sky Sports!