Robert Karlsson makes 600th European Tour start at Made In Denmark

Robert Karlsson joined an elite club at the Made In Denmark as he made a landmark European Tour appearance on home soil.

The former Order of Merit winner and Ryder Cup vice-captain became only the 11th person in history to make 600 appearances on the European Tour, following on from David Howell reaching the number at the Nordea Masters earlier this month.

Karlsson will act as one Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains at the Ryder Cup this September

Sam Torrance, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Barry Lane, Colin Montgomerie, Roger Chapman, Paul Lawrie, Eamonn Darcy, Peter Baker and Malcolm Mackenzie are the others to have reached the "600 club".

Karlsson marked his 600th appearance with an opening-round 72 in Aarhus, leaving himself nine strokes off the pace, with large crowds waiting for the Swede to offer a special message on the 18th green.

Large crowds were in attendance for the opening round in Denmark

As the 48-year-old made his way on to the putting surface, a packed grandstand held up messages of "RK600" to pay tribute his long and successful career.

