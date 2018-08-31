Marc Leishman makes amazing birdie at Dell Technologies Championship
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 31/08/18 10:00pm
Marc Leishman made a strong start to the Dell Technologies Championship after receiving one of the luckiest breaks of the season during his opening round.
Latest leaderboard
Leishman recovered from an opening-hole double-bogey to card a three-under 68 at TPC Boston, with the pick of his five birdies coming in bizarre circumstances at the par-four sixth.
After the Australian's tee shot finished in a horrendous lie and just inside a fairway bunker, he shanked his second way right and saw his ball seemed destined to fly out of bounds.
The ball then cannoned off a spectator's boot and ricocheted fortunately towards the green, where Leishman then holed from 56-feet for the most unlikely of birdies.
"That's the first time that's ever happened to me," Leishman told reporters after his round. "It's nice when it does happen!"
Live PGA Tour Golf
September 1, 2018, 8:00pm
Live on
Click on the video above to watch Leishman's bonkers birdie! The Dell Technologies Championship continues throughout the weekend, with live coverage via the red button from 1.30pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf.