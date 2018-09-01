Phil Mickelson gets junior golfer to caddie for him at TPC Boston

2:12 See how Phil Mickelson got on when a child caddied for him at the Dell Technologies Championship Pro-Am. See how Phil Mickelson got on when a child caddied for him at the Dell Technologies Championship Pro-Am.

Phil Mickelson gave a junior golfer the chance of a lifetime by letting the youngster caddie for him during the Dell Technologies Championship Pro-Am.

The five-time major champion had met Riley during the previous year's Pro-Am at TPC Boston, where Mickelson had asked the child for advice on which shot to play at the par-five 18th.

Mickelson is hoping to be part of Jim Furyk's USA team for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

Mickelson had said Riley could "caddie for him any time" after the child's advice had produced a positive result, with the youngster getting his opportunity when the pre-tournament event returned to Massachusetts.

With regular caddie and brother Tim Mickelson sent to the sidelines, Riley took control of the bag and assisted Mickelson during his final practice round ahead of the second FedExCup Play-Off.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to see how Riley did! The Dell Technologies Championship continues throughout the weekend, with live coverage of the third round on Sunday from 6pm.