Ryder Cup: Who should Thomas Bjorn name as his wildcard picks?

Thomas Bjorn will complete Europe's Ryder Cup side on Wednesday, with a number of contenders hoping to fill one of the four remaining spots.

Bjorn announces his four wildcard selections during an hour-long show from 2pm, live on Sky Sports, ahead of the biennial contest at Le Golf National later this month.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen all secured their spots via the year-long qualification campaign, leaving a number of high-profile names relying on a captain's pick.

Olesen claimed the eighth automatic qualification place via the World Points List

Ryder Cup regulars Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter aren't yet in the team, while 2016 members Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Matt Fitzpatrick are in danger of missing out.

Paul Casey is in contention to make a first Ryder Cup appearance since 2008, with last week's Made In Denmark champion Matt Wallace another possible option.

