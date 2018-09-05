Ryder Cup: Sergio Garcia thanks Thomas Bjorn for wildcard pick

2:48 Sergio Garcia is delighted to be making his ninth Ryder Cup appearance after being handed a captain's pick by European skipper Thomas Bjorn Sergio Garcia is delighted to be making his ninth Ryder Cup appearance after being handed a captain's pick by European skipper Thomas Bjorn

Sergio Garcia vowed to "give everything I have" after being named as one of Europe's four captain's picks for the Ryder Cup in Paris.

Garcia brings a wealth of experience to the team having made eight appearances in the contest, and he is just three points shy of surpassing Sir Nick Faldo as Europe's record points scorer as he heads to Le Golf National.

The Spaniard has collected 22-and-a-half points since his debut in 1999 and remains confident of adding to that tally later this month, with European captain Thomas Bjorn entrusting him to make significant contributions both on and off the course.

Bjorn also named Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as wildcards as the Dane looks to regain the Ryder Cup and extend Europe's 25-year unbeaten record on home soil, and he is not concerned by Garcia's poor run of form over the summer.

Garcia began 2018 in encouraging style with a victory in Singapore, but he was unable to make the halfway cut in any of the four majors and his tie for eighth at the Open de France is his only top-10 finish worldwide since March.

"Obviously it feels amazing, and I'm very thankful to Thomas for believing in me," said Garcia. "I know that it probably wasn't an easy decision, but he knows what I bring to the team, not only game-wise but inside the team room.

"It's been a tough year obviously, but I've been working hard and I feel like my game is coming along. I played quite nicely in Greensboro a couple weeks back, and now I'm trying to be as ready as I can be to help the European team win that Cup back. That's the goal and that's what we want."

Bjorn described Garcia as the "heartbeat" of the team and explained leaving him out would be "like a football team going without their captain", and the 2017 Masters champion is determined to repay the captain's faith in him.

"Thomas and I, we have known each other for a long time," Garcia added. "We are friends and we have been talking for quite a bit throughout the year. Everybody knows how much I love the Ryder Cup and everybody knows how much I love team sports.

"It is very exciting for me to be part of another Ryder Cup team, and I'm going to give everything I have, like Thomas was saying, not only on the golf course, but in the team room.

"I need to make sure that some of those rookies and some of the other guys feel as comfortable as possible and try to make them better and more comfortable. You know, hopefully that helps us all to get our goal, which is winning the Ryder Cup again."