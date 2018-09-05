Ryder Cup: Paul Casey relishing first appearance since 2008

3:02 Paul Casey is relishing the chance to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time in 10 years after being named as one of Europe's four wildcards Paul Casey is relishing the chance to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time in 10 years after being named as one of Europe's four wildcards

Paul Casey declared himself "very honoured" to be back in Ryder Cup action for the first time in 10 years after earning a captain's pick from Thomas Bjorn.

Casey has not been a part of Team Europe since making his third appearance in the defeat at Valhalla in 2008, and he was controversially overlooked for the 2010 team by Colin Montgomerie when the Englishman was inside the top 10 in the world rankings.

Paul Casey is back in the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008

The 41-year-old was ineligible for selection for the 2016 team after he decided against renewing his European Tour membership, but he was persuaded by Bjorn to make himself available for this month's showpiece in Paris.

Casey has enjoyed an encouraging season on the PGA Tour with five top-10 finishes, including his first victory for nine years when he held off Tiger Woods to win the Valspar Championship in March, and he is anxious to don the European Ryder Cup colours once again at Le Golf National.

Casey's excellent season included victory at the Valspar Championship in March

"It's been 10 years since I last played a Ryder Cup. I've put a lot into this, so to be confirmed as part of this team is amazing," said Casey, who has amassed five points from his nine matches in the competition and remains the last European player to make a Ryder Cup hole-in-one, a feat he achieved on day two in 2006.

"I've had ups and downs in my career, and at times I've questioned the success I would have in the future, but I've stayed very consistent and focused on what I was doing.

Casey believes he is playing some of the best golf of his career

"I've played very, very good golf in the last three, four, five years and put the Ryder Cup in the crosshairs and made it a very big goal. I re-joined the European Tour and right now I'm playing some of the best golf I've ever played.

"I only wanted to be a part of the team if I felt I could be a great contributor, which I know I can be. Once I announced my intentions to Thomas it was full-tilt.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. We have to push on and go to Paris and win and I'm excited to get back to somewhere I feel I belong."