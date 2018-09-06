Ryder Cup moments, 22 days to go: Paul Azinger's Belfry hole-out

0:45 Relive Paul Azinger holing out from the bunker to snatch an unlikely halve in 2002 Relive Paul Azinger holing out from the bunker to snatch an unlikely halve in 2002

The latest memorable moment from the Ryder Cup archives recalls Paul Azinger's bunker brilliance during the 2002 contest at the Belfry.

Azinger had an unbeaten record in the singles from his four appearances representing Team USA, although required some late magic to cling on to that record against Niclas Fasth.

Fasth had led for much of the contest and looked set to move Europe a step closer to victory when Azinger found the bunker with his approach in to the 18th.

With Fasth on the edge of the green with his approach, Azinger then produced one of the shots of the tournament and holed-out from the sand for an unlikely birdie.

The share of the spoils only briefly extended the contest, as Europe went on to claim a 15.5-12.5 victory and the first of three consecutive Ryder Cup wins.

The share of the spoils only briefly extended the contest, as Europe went on to claim a 15.5-12.5 victory and the first of three consecutive Ryder Cup wins.