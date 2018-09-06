European Masters: J.E Morgan recreates Seve Ballesteros' Swiss magic

3:12 John E. Morgan tries to recreate Seve Ballesteros' amazing shot from the 1993 European Masters John E. Morgan tries to recreate Seve Ballesteros' amazing shot from the 1993 European Masters

The late, great Seve Ballesteros produced some incredible shots during his lengthy career, with this week's Omega European Masters marking the 25th anniversary of one of his best.

Ballesteros was a three-time winner at Crans-sur-Sierre and almost claimed a fourth victory in the 1993 edition of the tournament, after producing one of the most astonishing shots ever witnessed.

The Spaniard's tee shot at the par-four last finished buried beneath the trees and close to a wall, leading his then caddie Billy Foster to suggest pitching it out back to the fairway.

Ballesteros had other ideas and successfully negotiated a near-impossible route through trees and over the wall, before chipping in with his next effort for a sensational birdie.

It wouldn't be enough to force a play-off, with Barry Lane holding on for a one-shot win, but Ballesteros' bold effort remains in tournament folklore to this day.

A plaque remains in place next to where Ballesteros played his memorable shot

Could the shot be recreated? With Foster once again there to assist, Sky Sports' John E. Morgan took on the challenge. Click on the video above to see how he got one!

