Ryder Cup moments, 21 days to go: Colin Montgomerie at Valderrama

1:07 Ryder Cup moments: Monty at Valderrama Ryder Cup moments: Monty at Valderrama

The 42nd Ryder Cup is just three weeks away, with today’s memorable moment from the tournament archives looking back at the last time Europe hosted the contest on the continent.

Seve Ballesteros skippered Team Europe at Valderrama in 1997, where an American comeback in the Sunday singles could not prevent the hosts from retaining the trophy.

Europe took a 10.5-5.5 lead into the final day but saw the USA fight back to take the contest to the final match, where Colin Montgomerie's tie with Scott Hoch went to the final hole.

Montgomerie registered 3.5 points for Europe in 1997

With Europe already on 14 points and assured of retaining the trophy, Hoch needed to better Montgomerie's score on the 18th to win the match and get the biennial contest all-square.

Montgomerie's putt for victory finished a foot short of the target, before the Scot conceded Hoch's 15-footer for par to secure the half-point required for Europe to win 14.5-13.5.

