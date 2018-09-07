Tiger Woods endures tough day on the greens at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods reflected on a frustrating day on the greens after he slipped five shots off the lead following a second-round 70 at the BMW Championship.

Woods made seven birdies and an eagle in his opening 62 in which he was in superb form with the putter that he used for 13 of his 14 major championship victories, but it was a different story on day two in Philadelphia.

Tiger Woods bogeyed the last two holes on day two

The 42-year-old bogeyed the final two holes to drop back to where he started the day at eight under, but he insisted his score did not reflect the way he played, and that he could have been seven under for the day had the putts dropped

"It's very simple, I just didn't make any putts," said the overnight joint-leader, who is projected to need a top-37 finish to ensure being in the 30-man field for the season finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Woods' erratic 70 left him five off the lead going into the weekend

"I hit a lot of beautiful putts that were on top of the edge and then obviously hit a couple bad ones on the last hole. It looked like all the putts were going to go in, but they didn't go in today.

"That round today was easily six or seven under par, and it turned into even par which is not what I needed to do today. Everyone is going low and birdies should be had.

Woods insisted he played better than his score suggested

"As soft as the golf course was, they had a lot of back pins and I couldn't get back there, couldn't skip the ball back there. But you don't want to go long, you don't want to carry it past the hole and skip over the back.

"It was a difficult task to try and flight one to get it back there without, you know, hitting it over the back.

"I've got to make birdies over the weekend. I have to make birdies and try and keep pace and this golf course is playing soft and getable, and tomorrow will be the same thing."