Justin Rose new world No 1 despite losing BMW Championship play-off

Justin Rose has been crowned world No 1 despite losing out to Keegan Bradley after a play-off in an enthralling final round at the BMW Championship.

Final leaderboard BMW Championship

Rose and Bradley both bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish tied at the top of a congested leaderboard on 20 under par, and the Englishman then missed from six feet for par at the first extra hole before Bradley tapped in to clinch his first PGA Tour title for over six years.

Keegan Bradley won his first title for six years at the first extra hole

The significant consolation for Rose was that his outright second finish gave him enough points to dethrone Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings, making him the fourth English golfer to reach the summit and the first since Luke Donald in 2012.

But he missed out on the chance to surpass Sir Nick Faldo as England's most successful player on the PGA Tour, although his 15-foot putt for victory in regulation could hardly have come any closer to dropping as it lipped out sideways to hand a reprieve to Bradley.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were again left to reflect on what might have been as their challenges came up just short in the soft, damp conditions at Aronimink, while 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson also gave a great account of themselves in the penultimate event of the season.

