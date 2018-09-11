Ryder Cup moments, 17 days to go: Darren Clarke chips in to beat Tiger Woods

The latest moment in our countdown of memorable Ryder Cup moments looks back at an emotional victory for Darren Clarke at the K Club.

Clarke played for Team Europe despite losing his wife Heather to cancer the previous month, with the Northern Irishman winning all three of his matches to help the hosts to a 18.5-9.5 victory.

He teamed up with Lee Westwood in the Saturday fourballs, with the pair two ahead against Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk with three holes to play.

Clarke missed the 16th green and left himself with a fiddly chip from the rough, only for him to judge his effort perfectly and chip-in to secure a 3&2 victory.

The winning hole-out sparked wild celebrations from the Irish crowd, with Woods first to pay tribute to Clarke for winning Europe's latest point.

Woods registered three points from his five matches

Click on the video above to watch Clarke's brilliant chip-in!