Ryder Cup moments, 16 days to go: Howard Clark's ace at Oak Hill
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 11/09/18 2:20pm
Only six players have fired a Ryder Cup hole-in-one in history, with our latest countdown looking back at when Howard Clark joined that elite club.
A day on from Costantino Rocca holing his tee shot at the par-three sixth during the 1995 contest at Oak Hill, Clark made a hole-in-one of his own at the par-three 11th.
The Englishman nailed his effort from 176 yards with a six-iron, before his celebration saw him look to the skies and pat his chest in almost disbelief.
Clark's ace helped him defeat Peter Jacobsen 1up in the Sunday singles, as Europe fought back from 9-7 down to claim a 14.5-13.5 victory and win for only the second time on American soil.
It would be an 11-year wait for the next Ryder Cup ace, with Paul Casey's effort one of two holes-in-one during the Europe's victory at the K Club in 2006.
How the 1995 Ryder Cup Was Won
September 18, 2018, 4:00pm
Live on
Click on the video above to look back at Clark's hole-in-one! Watch the Ryder Cup live from September 28-30 on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.
Believe in Blue
Watch all three days of the Ryder Cup, live on Sky Sports, as Europe look to regain the trophy...