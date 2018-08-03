Can Tim Barter better Phil Mickelson's much-hyped dance routine?

1:17 Barter vs Mickelson dance-off Barter vs Mickelson dance-off

Phil Mickelson has been in the headlines this week after his entertaining dance routine went viral on social media, but can Sky Sports reporter Tim Barter match him?

Mickelson displayed some impressive moves in a unique advert promoting his brand of golf shirts, and his performance has been the talk of the off-course antics during this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

And while the veteran left-hander was enjoying lunch after his second-round 69 at Firestone Country Club left him six shots off the lead, we challenged Tim to emulate the Mickelson moves during a break at the Sky Cart.

Who would win the impromptu dance-off in Ohio? Watch the video above to hear the verdict of chief judge Rich Beem!

Live coverage of the final WGC of the season in Akron continues throughout the weekend on Sky Sports Golf