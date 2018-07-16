Brandon Stone wins Scottish Open but misses chance for historic 59

Brandon Stone celebrates after winning the Scottish Open

Brandon Stone won the Scottish Open by four shots but missed a chance to become the first to shoot 59 on the European Tour.

Leaderboard Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Stone's shot at history went begging when he could not convert a short birdie putt at the final hole at Gullane.

But the 10-under-par 60 was more than enough to clinch the South African's third victory on the European Tour and his first outside his home country.

He finished at 20-under-par, four clear of Englishman Eddie Pepperell who carded a final-round 64.

Stone and Pepperell secured late exemptions into the Open, which starts at Carnoustie on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Stone reacts after his putt for a 59 on the 18th came up just short

Overnight leader Jens Dantorp clinched the third Open berth up for grabs when he tied for third on 15 under with Trevor Immelman and Luke List.

"It's been a long 18-month journey, making a few changes, but the swing felt incredible today, the putting felt even better and the mental state was flawless," said Stone.

"A day shooting 60 and winning is something I'm going to hold dear to my heart for a very long time.

"Hopefully, I can find some accommodation [in Carnoustie]. I wasn't exactly planning on going through."

Stone's final margin on another day of low scoring on the bone-dry links course disguised the close battle for most of the final round, with the winner only breaking clear when he sank a 30-foot putt to eagle the par-five 16th.

History beckoned when he stuck his approach to about eight feet at the last, but his putt for 59 broke left to narrowly miss the hole, leaving Stone in the unusual position of looking dejected despite his dominant performance.

It was the 19th round of 60 in European Tour history.