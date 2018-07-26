Bryson DeChambeau grabs early lead at Porsche European Open

1:25 Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his opening-round 66 at the Porsche European Open Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his opening-round 66 at the Porsche European Open

Bryson DeChambeau grabbed a one-shot lead at the Porsche European Open, as Patrick Reed made a strong finish to his opening round in Germany.

Latest leaderboard Porsche European Open

DeChambeau mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish to top the leaderboard in Hamburg, with Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the group of four players tied-second on five under.

Paul Casey sits three strokes off the pace after a three-under 69, with Masters champion Reed a further shot back after closing his opening-round 70 with back-to-back birdies.

Reed is the highest-ranked player in the field in Germany

"I haven't been hitting it my best so I'm still working on my game and it's starting to turn into some form," DeChambeau said. "I'm missing in the right places and making some putts which is great."

Beginning on the back nine, DeChambeau birdied his second hole of the day and posted three more in a four-hole stretch from the 15th to reach the turn in 34.

DeChambeau is chasing a second worldwide win of the year

The American missed from six feet to save par at the third but posted successive gains over his next two holes, before holing an eight-footer on his final hole to set the clubhouse target.

Lorenzo-Vera birdied his final four holes to join Joel Stalter, Romain Wattel and Germany's Benedict Staben on five under, with Oliver Fisher part of the group two off the lead.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Defending champion Jordan Smith opened with a one-under 71, while European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn carded an opening-round 73.

Watch the Porsche European Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 10am on Sky Sports Golf.