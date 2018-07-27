Robert Garrigus leads Canadian Open; Ian Poulter three off lead

Robert Garrigus topped the leaderboard after a weather-affected opening day at the RBC Canadian Open, where Ian Poulter also made an encouraging start.

Garrigus birdied five of his opening six holes on his way to a bogey-free 63 at Glen Abbey Golf Club, giving the American a one-shot lead over Adam Schenk.

Garrigus is without a win on the PGA Tour since 2010

Chris Stroud finished with four consecutive birdies to get to seven under, with Poulter in the group of five players a further stroke back.

Play was suspended for more than two hours due to thunderstorms in the area, before being stopped for a second time just after 8pm ET (1am BST) with 54 players yet to finish their rounds.

Fleetwood is in the group tied-ninth

Poulter - who posted six birdies in a blemish-free start - is joined on six under by Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An and Kevin Tway, who still has three holes of his round to complete.

Two birdies and two eagles in a four-hole stretch after the weather delay lifted Tommy Fleetwood to five under with two holes to go, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson in the group five off the pace.

Play will resume at 7am local time (midday BST) on Friday, with the second round scheduled to begin half an hour later.

