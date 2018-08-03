Ollie Schniederjans three points clear at Barracuda Championhip after closing eagle

Ollie Schniederjans avoided a dropped shot in Reno, Nevada

American Ollie Schniederjans scored five points with a closing eagle to take a three-point lead after the first round of the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only Modified Stableford scoring event.

Leaderboard Barracuda Championship

The 25-year-old, looking for a first tour title, went out in 33 at the Montreux Golf and Country Club in Nevada and came back in 31, with his six birdies and an eagle on the par-five 18th giving him a score of 17.

Australian Aaron Baddeley and American Denny McCarthy finished with scores of 14, with the former carding eight birdies and two bogeys while McCarthy hit an eagle, six birdies and a double bogey on the ninth.

"Eagles are huge in this format," Schniederjans said. "So it's a little more nerve-wracking, 3-footer being three more points. It's interesting you have putts that are worth more than others."

The Barracuda Championship - formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open - uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.

Martin Laird is the best placed Briton after the opening round

Martin Laird is the highest-ranking Briton, with the Scot tied for 19th on nine points, ahead of Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell tied for 68th with four.

Ireland's Seamus Power is tied for 25th with eight points, three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is tied for 43rd with six while Shane Lowry's 10 points put him in a nine-way tie for 10th.

Defending champion Chris Stroud finished with seven points and is joined by Geoff Ogilvy, the 2014 winner, and Hunter Mahan at the same mark.